Woman Found With Loaded Gun Near School In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley woman has been arrested for allegedly having a loaded gun on school grounds.

Ulster County resident Sarah Schatzel, age 35, of Kingston, was arrested around 10 a.m., on Wednesday, July 6, during an investigation.

During the investigation the department said there was a brief pursuit of Schatzel in which she ran onto the property of the Kingston Catholic School with the loaded gun, police said.

After being caught, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and a substantial amount of crack cocaine from Schatzel, police added.

She was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Schatzel is currently being held and awaiting arraignment.

Kingston Police were assisted at the scene by members of the state police.

