Woman Found Stabbed Outside Building Where Fire Broke Out In Area

An Orange County woman was found stabbed outside a building that was on fire.

The woman was found around 12:30 a.m., Thursday, March 26, when City of Newburgh police responded to 24 Dubois St., for a report of a fire inside a building where a person had been stabbed, said Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found smoke inside a second-floor hallway and moved from the area to allow firefighters to handle the blaze, Burns said.

As officers left the area, several witnesses said there was a woman on the rear fire escape who had been stabbed, Burns added.

Officers responded to the rear fire escape and found the 47-year-old woman with several stab wounds to her abdomen and arms, police said.

The injured woman was treated on the scene and then transported to a nearby hospital where she is listed in serious condition, Burns said.

The woman's identity is being withheld at this time.

The incident is under active investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-561-3131.

