Woman Found Dead In Area

Police are asking the public for help in an investigation into the death of a 63-year-old woman in the area.
The woman, identified as Rose M. Mayhew-Moses, age 63, of Saugerties, was found when Ulster County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the Town of Olive around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.
A preliminary investigation suggests Mayhew-Moses was visiting relatives at the location and may have drowned in a body of water on the property.
The investigation remains ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact their office at 845-338-3640.
The department is being assisted by:
- Ulster County Medical Examiner's Office
- District Attorney's Office
- New York State Police
- Town of Olive Police
- Saugerties Police Department
- NYC Department of Environmental Protection Police
- Olive Fire Department.
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
