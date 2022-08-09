Woman Found Dead Behind Building In Area, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help after a woman was found dead behind a building in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Orange County in Newburgh around 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8.

According to Newburgh Police, a 55-year-old woman was located dead behind a building in the area of William Street and Carson Avenue.

Officers responded and processed the scene. Upon further investigation, the circumstances of her death do not appear to be suspicious in nature, police said.

The identity of the female will not be released at this time to respect her family.

Police are looking for any witnesses who may been in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-569-7509.

Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

