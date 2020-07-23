Woman Driving Drunk In Rockland Had BAC Triple Legal Limit, Police Say

An Orange County woman was busted driving with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit during a traffic stop on I-87, State Police said.

New York State Police troopers on patrol on I-87 in Clarkstown stopped Highland Falls resident Melissa O’Malley, 26, at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday, July 17 when she committed a traffic violation.

Police said that during the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that O’Malley was intoxicated, and a breathalyzer at the State Police barrack in Tarrytown found her blood alcohol content to be .23 percent.

O’Malley was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and cited for multiple vehicle and traffic violations, police said. She was released following her processing and scheduled to appear in the Town of Clarkstown Court on Wednesday, July 29.

