Woman, Dog Killed After Being Struck By Train In Hudson Valley

Police are investigating after a woman and her dog were killed in a crash involving a train in the region.

It happened on Sunday, May 1 in Dutchess County near the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge, state police said.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. troopers and Dutchess County Deputies responded to Slate Dock Road in Rhinebeck for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.

An investigation determined that Ulster County resident Carrie A. Gemmell, age 36, of Kingston, was attempting to collect her dog as an Amtrak passenger train was southbound at the location, according to state police.

Gemmell and the dog were fatally struck by the train and pronounced at the scene, police said.

The Dutchess County Emergency Response Team responded and assisted on scene. T

he Mobile Crisis team also responded and rendered aid to the impacted family.

This investigation remains ongoing.

