Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Breaking News: Parole Hearing Set For Mastermind Of Fatal Nanuet Brinks Robbery
Woman, Dog Escape Raging Pearl River House Fire

Kathy Reakes
A home and detached garage were heavily damaged during a fire.
A home and detached garage were heavily damaged during a fire. Photo Credit: Orangetown Fire Department

A woman and her Pomeranian were able to escape without injury a raging fire that heavily damaged her home and garage in Pearl River.

The Orangetown Police responded to the house fire around 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, on W. Washington Avenue in Pearl River, said Orangetown Police Sgt. Kirk Vega.

Neighbors observed a large amount of smoke and fire coming from a detached garage. The fire then spread to the actual residence engulfing the upper floors, Vega said.

Fire departments from Pearl River Excelsior, Pearl River Hook and Ladder, Nanuet, New City, West Nyack, and Montvale all responded to extinguish the fire.

A fire heavily damaged a Pearl River home.

Pearl River Ambulance, Nanuet Ambulance, and Medic 21 also responded to assist with any possible injuries.

Orange and Rockland Utilities were on scene along with Orangetown Highway Department to help with power and traffic control.

The Orangetown Police Department Detective Bureau along with the Orangetown Fire Inspector, Orangetown Building Department, and the Rockland County Sheriff Department Arson Unit responded to the scene and are in the process of ascertaining how the fire began, he added.

There were no reported injuries to the resident, her dog, or any first responders.

