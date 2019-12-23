Woman Dies After Slipping On Icy Slope At Popular Hiking Spot In Area

A 71-year-old woman slipped on an icy slope and fell to her death while hiking.

Margaret A. Fitzgerald, of Wappingers Falls, was killed around 10:50 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, while hiking on the Mohonk Preserve Table Rocks trail, said Ulster County Sheriff's Lt. Abram Markiewicz.

According to Markiewicz, Fitzgerald had been hiking with a group about a mile-and-a-half from the trailhead when she slipped on an icy slope and fell 50-feet down a narrow crevice.

Forest rangers responded and rappelled down to reach Fitzgerald, however, she was dead from her injuries, Markiewicz said.

In addition to the forest rangers, the department was assisted on the scene by the Marbletown Fire Department, High Falls Rescue Squad, Mobile Life Support Services, the Mohonk Preserve staff.

