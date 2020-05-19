Woman Dies After Jump From Bear Mountain Bridge

A 57-year-old area woman died after parking her vehicle on the side of the roadway, walking up Bear Mountain Bridge, and jumping from the top.

New York State Police received a call around 7 p.m., Monday, May 18, from a witness who said a person had jumped from the bridge, which is located between Bear Mountain State Park in Orange County, less than a half-mile north of the Rockland County line, and Cortlandt in Northern Westchester, and less than a half-mile south of the Putnam County line.

Trooper AJ Hicks said troopers immediately responded to the scene with the Verplanck Fire Department Marine Unit, which retrieved the woman's body from the water.

Once inside the boat, Hicks said the victim, identified as Kathleen Kirkpatrick, 57, of Buchanan, in Northern Westchester, was administered medical treatment.

After reaching land, Kirkpatrick was transferred to the care of the Peekskill EMS who performed advanced medical treatment as she was transported to Hudson Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Hicks said.

Her vehicle was found on the side of Route 9D, he said. A note was not found.

