Woman Charged With Leaving Scene Of Fatal Crash In Area

A 31-year-old woman is facing charges by New York State Police for her alleged role in a fatal hit-and-run in the area.

Sullivan County resident Kathleen Nober, of Callicoon, was arrested and charged with leaving the fatal scene of a motor vehicle accident, a felony, New York State Police announced on Monday, Feb. 10.

New York State Police troopers received a report that a woman was struck by a motor vehicle on Route 52 in Youngsville, where the driver - later identified as Nober - left the scene of the crash.

Police said that Nober’s victim, 52-year-old Youngsville resident Nustreta Mujevic was treated at the scene by Jeffersonville Paramedics and members of the Youngsville Fire Department and then airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The police investigation identified Nober as the alleged driver of the vehicle that left the scene.

Nober was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Justice Court, and is scheduled to reappear on Tuesday, Feb. 18 in the Town of Callicoon Justice Court.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Sullivan County by calling (845) 292-6600.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.