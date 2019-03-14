Contact Us
Police & Fire

Woman Charged With Heroin Possession After Erratic Driving Stop In Blauvelt

Valerie Musson
Convent Road near Parkway Drive in Blauvelt
Convent Road near Parkway Drive in Blauvelt Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with allegedly possessing heroin after a traffic stop in Blauvelt, police say.

An officer made the stop after observing a 2001 Toyota driving erratically on Convent Road near Parkway Drive in Blauvelt on Tuesday, March 12 around 10 p.m., according to Orangetown Police.

During the police investigation, the vehicle’s passenger, identified as Jamielynn Mooney of Paterson, New Jersey, was allegedly found to be in possession of hypodermic needles, glass pipes with suspected drug residue and several packets of a brown powdery substance thought to be heroin.

The vehicle’s operator was ticketed and released. Mooney was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters. She faces the following charges:

  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor (4 counts)
  • Criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, a misdemeanor

Mooney was released on an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to return to Orangetown Justice Court on Tuesday, April 9.

