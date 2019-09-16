Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Woman Charged With DWI, Two Injured After Fiery Three-Car Crash In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
A fiery three-vehicle crash left two people seriously injured and another in handcuffs for alleged drunk driving. Photo Credit: Pixabay
Two people were seriously injured during a firey three-vehicle crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A fiery three-vehicle crash left two people seriously injured and another in handcuffs for alleged drunk driving in Rockland.

The crash took place at 6:07 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, on Veterans Memorial Drive in the vicinity of the Blue Hill Plaza in Pearl River, said Orangetown Police Sgt. Joseph Sullivan.

Upon arrival officers located three vehicles with heavy damage and two of the vehicles were engulfed in flames, Sullivan said.

The occupants of the vehicles on fire were able to escape with the assistance of passing motorists, he added.

The driver's of one of the vehicles, Tiffany R. O'Connor, 34, of Blauvelt, was found to drunk and arrested at the scene, Sullivan said.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were transported to Nyack Hospital with serious physical injuries.

The driver and passenger of the third vehicle were not injured.

Firefighters from the Pearl River Fire Department extinguished the flames.

O'Connor was charged with vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated. She was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 2.

Pearl River Ambulance Corps responded as well as the South Orangetown Ambulance Corps and Rockland Paramedics assisted at the scene.

