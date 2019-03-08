Contact Us
Woman Charged With DWI After Route 9W Traffic Stop

New York State Police.
New York State Police. Photo Credit: File

A Dutchess County woman was among five busted by New York State Police troopers Orange County for alleged impaired driving.

Troopers stopped Beacon resident Tina Owen, 35, on Wednesday, March 6, on State Route 9W in Newburgh for committing a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Owen was under the influence of alcohol and she was subsequently arrested.

Owen was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. She has been released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to answer the charge.

Other DWI arrests were made in Kingston, Highland, Greenville and Catskill. The latest round of arrests of impaired drivers comes after New York State Police troopers removed dozens of impaired motorists from the roadway over the weekend .

