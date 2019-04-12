Woman Charged With DWI After Police Pull Over BMW In Pearl River

A traffic stop in Rockland County led to DWI charges for a Fairfield County woman, according to police.

Orangetown Police say they conducted a vehicle stop on a 2007 BMW on Route 304 in the hamlet of Pearl River on Tuesday, April 9 around 3 a.m.

Further investigation revealed that the driver, identified as 39-year-old Marcia Diaz-Grandos, was operating the vehicle in an intoxicated state, police say.

A check with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles also found that Diaz-Grandos’ driving privileges had been suspended, according to police.

Diaz-Grandos was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where officers say she refused to submit to a chemical breath test.

Diaz-Grandos was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor (first offense), and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor. She was released on bail and is scheduled to return to Orangetown Justice Court on Tuesday, May 7.

