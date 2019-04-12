Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Woman Charged With DWI After Police Pull Over BMW In Pearl River

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
State Route 304 in the Hamlet of Pearl River
State Route 304 in the Hamlet of Pearl River Photo Credit: Google Maps

A traffic stop in Rockland County led to DWI charges for a Fairfield County woman, according to police.

Orangetown Police say they conducted a vehicle stop on a 2007 BMW on Route 304 in the hamlet of Pearl River on Tuesday, April 9 around 3 a.m.

Further investigation revealed that the driver, identified as 39-year-old Marcia Diaz-Grandos, was operating the vehicle in an intoxicated state, police say.

A check with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles also found that Diaz-Grandos’ driving privileges had been suspended, according to police.

Diaz-Grandos was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where officers say she refused to submit to a chemical breath test.

Diaz-Grandos was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor (first offense), and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor. She was released on bail and is scheduled to return to Orangetown Justice Court on Tuesday, May 7.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.