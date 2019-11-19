Contact Us
Woman Charged In Stabbing Outside Walmart In Area

A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing another in front of an Orange County Walmart.
A 37-year-old woman has been charged with stabbing another woman outside an area Walmart.

The assault in Orange County was discovered around 4:18 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18, when the Town of Wallkill Police responded to the Walmart at 470 Route 211 for a report of an attack, said the Wallkill Police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they apprehended Chiyoka Williams, 37, of Wallkill, for allegedly stabbing a 24-year-old woman outside of the store during an altercation, police said.

The victim was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center by Town of Wallkill Volunteer Ambulance where she is listed in stable condition.

Williams was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. She is being held at the Orange County Jail on a $50,000 bail/$150,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Police did not release why the two women were fighting or what led to the stabbing.

An investigation is underway.

