Woman Caught With Heroin, Crack In I-87 Stop

State troopers found nearly four ounces of heroin and over 10 grams of crack cocaine in the vehicle of an area woman who was pulled over for vehicle and traffic violations, police said.

State Police reportedly pulled over Ulster County resident Alva M. Joyce of Saugerties, 35, on I-87 in Woodbury at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. They found 107 grams of heroin and 10.8 grams of crack cocaine, according to police.

Joyce was charged with the felonies of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was released from custody and will report to the Town of Woodbury Court later this month for sentencing.

