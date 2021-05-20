Woman Caught After Robbing Bank In Hudson Valley Of $7K, Police Say

A woman was taken into custody in Westchester after allegedly threatening a bank teller with a gun and attempting to make off with thousands of dollars, police said.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to Chase Bank on North Avenue at 9:48 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, where there was a report of a robbery in progress, Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said.

According to Costa, the investigation determined that New Rochelle resident Mary Thompson, 56, handed the teller a note that stated “give me $100,000 I have a gun.”

The teller then proceeded to turn over approximately $7,000 to Thompson, who fled the bank on foot.

Investigators quickly tracked down Thompson outside the bank and she was arrested without incident. Thompson was charged with first-degree robbery and scheduled to be arraigned later in the day on Thursday afternoon.

