Woman Calls Police After Allegedly Shooting Her Husband In Hudson Valley

A 44-year-old woman has been arrested after shooting her husband and then calling the police to them know.

Sloane Fleckman-Finn called the Yonkers Police Department around 5:03 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, telling police she had just shot her husband, 46-year-old Eric Finn, at their apartment located at 14 Bronxville Glen Drive, said Yonkers Police Det. Sgt. Dean Politopoulos.

Police units from the 2nd Precinct and Emergency Service Unit responded immediately and located the husband down on the living room floor with an apparent single gunshot wound to his abdomen, Politopoulos said.

Officers rendered medical aid and the victim was transported to a local area trauma center where he is currently listed in serious but stable condition.

Fleckman-Finn remained at the scene and was placed into custody without incident, he said.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and are actively working at this time to enhance the investigation, including speaking with neighbors, processing forensic and ballistic evidence, and executing search warrants.

Four handguns were recovered from the apartment and are pending further analysis, Politopoulos said.

The wife has not revealed why she shot her husband at this point, police said. There were no other people present inside the apartment at the time of the incident, and no other injuries were reported, he added.

Fleckman-Finn was charged with assault and is expected to be arraigned later Thursday, March 21.

The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724 – all calls will remain confidential. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting the keyword YPD plus the tip to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

