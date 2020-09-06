Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: COVID-19: Daily Case Tracker Dashboard Unveiled For SUNY's 64 Universities, Colleges
Woman At Large After Being Ordered To Pay $20K In Restitution In Hudson Valley

Caren Cavanagh
Caren Cavanagh Photo Credit: New York State Police

Seen her?

New York State Police in the Hudson Valley issued an alert for a wanted 43-year-old woman who is wanted after passing a check with insufficient funds to pay and later going on the run after being ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution.

According to police in Middletown, Caren Cavanagh was arrested after she refused to make good on checks to her landlord and employer. Following her arrest, she was ordered to pay restitution to her victims, but has gone radio silent.

Police said that Cavanagh has refused to contact the court, nor has she paid restitution, leading to a warrant being issued for her arrest.

Cavanagh has ties to Mount Hope and is believed to currently be living in Milford, Pennsylvania.

Investigators described Cavanagh as being 5-foot-8 weighing approximately 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or who recognizes her has been asked to contact New York State Police detectives in Middletown by calling (845) 344-5300 or emailing CrimeTIp@troopers.ny.gov.

