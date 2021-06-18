Woman Accused Of Stealing More Than $3K From Person She Cared For, Police Say

Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Hudson Valley caregiver has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $3,000 from a person she cared for by forging checks.

Shawna Lowe, age 37, of Dover, was arrested on Monday, June 14, by New York State Police following an investigation by the Financial Crimes Unit, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

An investigation determined Lowe stole over $3,000 using forged checks belonging to the victim she was employed to care for, Hicks aid.

Lowe was charged with 26 counts of possession of a forged instrument and grand larceny.

She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, June 29.

