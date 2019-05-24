Contact Us
Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Stabbing Victim With Knife In Area Domestic Dispute

Zak Failla
West Road in the Town of Pleasant Valley.
West Road in the Town of Pleasant Valley. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 24-year-old woman is behind bars after allegedly brandishing a knife and stabbing her victim during an early morning domestic dispute, state police said.

New York State Police troopers from the Poughkeepsie barracks were dispatched at approximately 5 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22 to a West Road home in Pleasant Valley to investigate a reported domestic incident.

According to police, the investigation determined that Dutchess County resident Mikala Riggleman of Pleasant Valley was involved in a physical domestic dispute, stabbing her victim in the process. Her victim sustained injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Riggleman was arrested and charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor. She was arraigned in the town of Pleasant Valley Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday, May 28.

