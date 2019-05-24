Woman Accused Of Stabbing Victim With Knife In Area Domestic Dispute

A 24-year-old woman is behind bars after allegedly brandishing a knife and stabbing her victim during an early morning domestic dispute, state police said.

New York State Police troopers from the Poughkeepsie barracks were dispatched at approximately 5 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22 to a West Road home in Pleasant Valley to investigate a reported domestic incident.

According to police, the investigation determined that Dutchess County resident Mikala Riggleman of Pleasant Valley was involved in a physical domestic dispute, stabbing her victim in the process. Her victim sustained injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Riggleman was arrested and charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor. She was arraigned in the town of Pleasant Valley Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday, May 28.

