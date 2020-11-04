Woman Accused Of Fleeing Scene After Stealing From Area Store

A 36-year-old woman was charged with petit larceny after stealing merchandise from an area dollar store then fleeing the scene.

According to police in Ulster County, officers responded to the Dollar General on Route 9W at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.

According to store employees, the suspect in question passed all points of sale and left the store in a waiting vehicle, Saugerties Police said.

Police pulled over a nearby vehicle that matched the store's loss prevention team's description, finding the stolen merchandise and Deidre R. Mayr of Saugerties inside.

Mayr was released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court later in November.

