Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Eating Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Area, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police arrested an area woman after she allegedly attempted to eat cocaine that was discovered during a traffic stop.
An area woman was arrested by state police after being stopped for a traffic violation was allegedly found eating cocaine in order to destroy evidence.

Brigid Fonda, age 54, was arrested on Thursday, June 10, after being stopped in Columbia County on Route 9 in Livingston in her 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee for a violation, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

When troopers approached the vehicle, they discovered she was in possession of seven grams of cocaine. 

When the drugs were discovered, Hicks said Fonda, of Livingston, attempted to eat the drugs and then resisted arrest.

She was charged with:

  • Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 
  • Tampering with physical evidence 
  • Resisting arrest

Fonda was arraigned before the town of Livingston Court and released on her own recognizance.

