Woman, 27, Charged In Connection To Fatal Overdose In Area

A 27-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the fatal overdose death of another woman she had allegedly sold heroin with fentanyl.

Ashley Parker, 27, of Huguenot, was arrested on Friday, May 31 by Port Jervis Police after the death of a 37-year-old Port Jervis woman, said Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden.

Following an investigation, Parker allegedly sold a quantity of heroin with fentanyl to the female prior to her death, Worden said.

Parker was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and criminally negligent homicide.

She was arraigned in Port Jervis City Court and remanded to Orange County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail pending further court appearances.

The case will be presented by the Office of District Attorney David Hoovler to an Orange County Grand Jury on Wednesday, July 5.

“The opioid epidemic continues to ravage our communities and those who sell opioids which cause the death of others must be held accountable for their actions," said Hoovler.

The arrest stems from a joint investigation conducted by the Port Jervis City Police Department, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office, New York State Police, Deerpark Town Police and the Mid-Hudson FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

The death investigation is continuing and police and prosecutors are awaiting the results of an autopsy and toxicology analysis by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.