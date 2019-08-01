Woman, 26, Faces DWI Charge After Driving Through Stop Sign In Nyack, Police Say

An early morning traffic stop in Nyack led to the arrest of a 26-year-old woman who was allegedly intoxicated after blowing through a stop sign, police said.

An officer from the Orangetown Police Department stopped Erica Espinales of Garfield, New Jersey, near the intersection of High Avenue and Polhemus Street in Nyack at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Friday, July 26, after she drove through a stop sign.

Police said that the officer determined that Espinales was allegedly under the influence of alcohol during the subsequent traffic stop, and she later refused to submit to a breathalyzer.

Espinales was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. She has since been released and is scheduled to respond to the charge in Nyack Justice Court on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

