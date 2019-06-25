Woman, 19, Stabs Teen Boy Multiple Times During Area Altercation, Police Say

A 19-year-old woman was arrested by Port Jervis Police for the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy during a fight.

The incident took place during the late evening on Sunday, June 23, on Sussex Street near the Norfolk Southern rail line, said Port Jervis Police Chief William J. Worden.

During the attack, police Juliette Pampalone, of Port Jervis, allegedly used a small folding knife to stab the 15-year-old multiple times in the upper body and neck, Worden said.

The victim was transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital and later transferred to Westchester Medical Center for medical treatment. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Pampalone was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

She was arraigned in Port Jervis City Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $7,500 bail.

