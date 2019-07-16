Woman, 18, Injured In Accident At Swimming Hole On Ramapo River

An 18-year-old woman was saved from a remote "swimming hold," during a dramatic rescue by Town of Tuxedo police with the help of others.

The rescue took place around 5:30 p.m., Saturday, July 13, when Tuxedo police received a call that the woman had fallen 35-feet head first onto rocks below at a swimming hole known as the "bubbles," on the Ramapo River, said Tuxedo Police Lt. John Norton.

According to Norton, after taking more than an hour to get to the scene due to its remote location, officers had to strip down and swim in 20-foot deep water until finally locating the victim.

Numerous first responders performed a difficult rescue to save a woman who fell more than 35-feet to the rocks below.

With the help of the Tuxedo Volunteer Ambulance Corps, the Tuxedo Fire Department, state police, MTA Police and NJ Air Med Helicopter Transport, floating rigs had to be set up, tied to ropes to retrieve the victim, Norton said.

One secured, the woman had to be carried by personnel up cliffsides and through makeshift trails in the woods to the railroad right of ways, out to Route 17 and finally transported to Quarry Field to be airlifted to Hackensack, he added.

First responders work to save a woman who fell.

"This rescue was difficult, taxing to emergency personnel, some of whom had heat difficulties, and incredibly time-consuming, where seconds may count for the victim," the department said.

The condition of the woman is not known.

