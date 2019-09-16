Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Woman Charged With DWI, Two Injured After Fiery Three-Car Crash In Rockland
Police & Fire

Westchester Woman High On Drugs Found Passed Out On Top Of Twin Infants In Stroller, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Jessica Reyes
Jessica Reyes Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

A Westchester woman found slumped over a baby stroller with two six-month-old twin infants inside was arrested for possession of a drug and endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident took place around 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, when Yonkers police officers in the area of 1 Mill St., were approached by a concerned witness who told them about the woman, said Det. Sgt. Dean Politopoulos.

The officers approached the woman, identified as Jessica Reyes, 30, of New Rochelle, and saw her slumped over a double carriage that was occupied by the two babies with a burnt cigar in a right hand that allegedly contained phencyclidine (PCP) and synthetic marijuana (K2), he said.

Officers took possession of the drug and attempted wake up Reyes; after several attempts, she woke up and upon seeing the police stated, “Don’t take my children, I only took a few pulls.” – she was arrested at the scene without incident, Politopoulos said.

The infants, both girls, were taken to a local area hospital for evaluation with the assistance of the Youth Services Division; they were found to be in good health and turned over to Child Protective Services, he added.

Reyes was arrested and is being held at the Westchester County Jail. She is due to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 19.

The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.