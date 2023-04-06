Welfare Fraud: 3 Women From Region Charged With Theft Of Funds

Three women from the region have been charged with allegedly stealing government funds following an investigation by the Sullivan County Welfare Fraud Task Force.

Those charged are:

Lisa Keitt, age 26, of Liberty, was arrested and charged on Sunday, March 19, and charged with theft of services and offering a false instrument. It is alleged that Keitt stole services totaling $505.74 in Medicaid transportation benefits. On Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, and on eight other dates, Keitt obtained a medical transportation ride by deception to two separate medical facilities to which she was not a client, or the establishment was not in operation. For three of the medical transportation trips, Keitt signed trip tickets, creating false instruments that were filed with the Sullivan County Department of Social Services, officials said.

Toni L. McNamara, age 51, of Liberty, was arrested on Wednesday, March 22, and charged with grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing Officials alleged that from August 2018 through March 2023, McNamara stole $42,077 in Social Security survivor benefits for her granddaughter. McNamara allegedly claimed that William A. Vanloan, who passed away in March 2018, was the biological father to her granddaughter when she knew that her son, Mario Molino Jr., was the actual biological father. This was contrary to her filing documents with the Department of Social Security for survivor benefits in 2018 that she was not otherwise entitled to and fraudulently obtained, officials said.

Danielle J. Lacek, age 40, of Liberty, was arrested and charged on Friday, March 31 with grand larceny in connection with allegedly stealing $1,196 in SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services by failing to disclose that she was in receipt of Unemployment Insurance Benefits between March 2020 and December 2020, during which she was also collecting SNAP benefits.

All three women were released on their own recognizance.

