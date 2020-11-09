Welfare Check Leads To Arrest Of Man Who Allegedly Raped Multiple Children In Area

A 29-year-old area man was charged with felonies after a search of his home turned up evidence of sexual relationships with young children over the course of several years, according to police.

Ulster County resident Devin M. Harkins, of Kingston, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree course of sexual conduct after a search warrant was executed at his Amsterdam Avenue home in the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 5.

Kingston Police said officers initially responded to the home to check on the welfare of a child living at the location.

Per state penal law, an individual is charged with first-degree course of sexual conduct when "over a period of time not less than three months in duration, he or she, being 18 years or more, engages in two or more acts of sexual conduct which includes:

at least one act of sexual intercourse,

oral sexual conduct,

anal sexual conduct,

or aggravated sexual contact with a child less than 13 years old."

The charge of first-degree criminal sexual act is extended when "a person has oral or anal sex with another person who is physically helpless and cannot legally give consent."

Harkins has been sent to Ulster County Jail while he awaits sentencing. An investigation by the Ulster County Child Advocacy Center and the Kingston Police Department is still ongoing.

