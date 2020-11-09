Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: As Rockland Cases Continue To Increase, Here's Latest Breakdown By Town
Police & Fire

Welfare Check Leads To Arrest Of Man Who Allegedly Raped Multiple Children In Area

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Devin M. Harkins was charged with first-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree course of sexual conduct after a search warrant was executed at his Amsterdam Avenue home in the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 5.
Devin M. Harkins was charged with first-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree course of sexual conduct after a search warrant was executed at his Amsterdam Avenue home in the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 5. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 29-year-old area man was charged with felonies after a search of his home turned up evidence of sexual relationships with young children over the course of several years, according to police. 

Ulster County resident Devin M. Harkins, of Kingston, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree course of sexual conduct after a search warrant was executed at his Amsterdam Avenue home in the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 5. 

Kingston Police said officers initially responded to the home to check on the welfare of a child living at the location. 

Per state penal law, an individual is charged with first-degree course of sexual conduct when "over a period of time not less than three months in duration, he or she, being 18 years or more, engages in two or more acts of sexual conduct which includes:

  • at least one act of sexual intercourse, 
  • oral sexual conduct, 
  • anal sexual conduct, 
  • or aggravated sexual contact with a child less than 13 years old." 

The charge of first-degree criminal sexual act is extended when "a person has oral or anal sex with another person who is physically helpless and cannot legally give consent."

Harkins has been sent to Ulster County Jail while he awaits sentencing. An investigation by the Ulster County Child Advocacy Center and the Kingston Police Department is still ongoing. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.