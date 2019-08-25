Warrant Search Leads To Drug Charges For Area Man

A 32-year-old man is facing drug charges after a search warrant was carried out at his residence, according to police.

New York State Police Investigators in Orange County worked alongside the Village of Goshen Police to execute a search warrant at the residence of Frankie Velilla, 32, of Goshen on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Velilla was arrested after police say he was found to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana.

Velilla was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Class B felonies, and fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Velilla was arraigned in the City of Middletown Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

