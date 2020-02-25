Contact Us
Warrant Search Leads To Child Porn Possession Charge For Man Accused Of Filming Sex Abuse

Zak Failla
Michael J. Innello
Michael J. Innello Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 26-year-old man in the Hudson Valley who allegedly filmed himself sexually abusing an unconscious woman is now facing child pornography charges, New York State Police said.

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley arrested Poughkeepsie resident Michael Innello on Friday, Feb. 21, following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. He allegedly filmed himself sexually abusing an unconscious victim who was helpless and incapable of consent.

On Monday, Jan. 24, New York State Police executed a warrant to search Innello’s home, and investigators from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Troop K Computers Crime Unit found five instances of child pornography.

Inello was charged with five counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, all felonies. He was issued an appearance ticket and scheduled to appear in the Town of Poughkeepsie Court this week to respond to the child pornography charges.

