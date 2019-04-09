Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Warning Issued For Scam Callers Pretending To Be State Police

Valerie Musson
New phone scams involve "spoofing" caller ID to mimic call from State Police departments
New phone scams involve "spoofing" caller ID to mimic call from State Police departments Photo Credit: Pixabay

Have you gotten a call from the state police? It’s likely to be a scam, according to a new warning issued by New York State Police.

The warning, released on Tuesday, April 9, states that the department has received information that a group of individuals are contacting Westchester residents and identifying themselves as New York State Police.

The caller then requests the recipient’s personal information, such as Social Security numbers, and demands payment through money orders or gift card purchases.

The caller ID of these scam calls is often rigged to reflect the actual number for a State Police station.

State Police have confirmed the scam and say that they will never ask for payment or personal information over the phone.

While investigations are ongoing, State Police recommend that you avoid sharing personal information over the phone unless you’re absolutely certain that the call is legitimate.

