Police & Fire

Wanted: Suspect In Burglary Of Hudson Valley Business On Loose

Zak Failla
Ernest G. Morrissey.
Ernest G. Morrissey. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a 39-year-old man who is wanted by the town of North Salem Justice Court for a second-degree burglary charge.

Police said that an arrest warrant was issued in North Salem for Ernest Morrissey, who is wanted due to his involvement in the burglary of a local business.

Investigators described Morrissey as 6-foot-1, weighing approximately 215 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. His last known address was in Danbury. Anyone with information regarding Morrissey’s whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact New York State Police in Somers by calling (914) 769-2600.

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

