Police & Fire

Wanted Man Opened Fraudulent Business Accounts In Area, Police Say

Damien Johnson is wanted by New York State Police
Damien Johnson is wanted by New York State Police Photo Credit: New York State Police

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a 25-year-old man who allegedly opened fraudulent business accounts to steal thousands of dollars.

Damien Johnson is wanted for second-degree possession of a forged instrument after an investigation found that he opened fraudulent business accounts in the name Shimmy Rock LLC at local banks and credit unions.

Johnson allegedly then deposited counterfeit checks into those accounts worth more than $7,000 and withdrew the money before the fraudulent checks cleared.

Police said that after being arrested, Johnson failed to return to court to respond to the charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Town of New Paltz Court.

Investigators described Johnson as a 6-foot African American man weighing approximately 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who recognizes him, or has information on his whereabouts, can contact New York State Police in Highland by calling (845) 691-2922 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

