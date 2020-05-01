Wanted Man Nabbed With Loaded Gun After Shots Fired Report

A 21-year-old man was nabbed with a defaced loaded gun after police responded to a call of shots fired.

The incident happened in Sullivan County when Kristopher D. Frederick, of Blakeslee, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Monday, April 27, and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, said Monticello Police Lt. Mark Johnstone.

Frederick was charged with two felony counts of criminal possession, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, as well as being a fugitive from justice, Johnstone said.

The incident began around 8 p.m. when police responded to Osborne Street in the Village of Monticello for a report of shots fired.

Responding officers located Frederick, who was with a group of several other men on Osborne Street, police said.

While officers were interviewing the group of males, Frederick suddenly “bolted” from the officers.

A several minutes foot pursuit then ensued between officers and Frederick, with Frederick running towards Broadway and then back to Osborne Street, police said.

Frederick then attempted to hide inside a shed behind a residence on Osborne Street, where he was located and taken into custody.

Officers recovered a loaded 9mm Hi-Point handgun with a defaced serial number that Frederick had attempted to conceal near a BBQ grille, Johnstone said.

During his arrest, officers learned that Frederick was wanted as a fugitive of justice from the State of Pennsylvania by the North Hampton County Sheriff Office, on a felony warrant for receiving stolen property, police said.

Through a virtual arraignment, Frederick was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail pending further court action.

Monticello police were assisted by Sullivan County Sheriff Deputies and New York State Police.

