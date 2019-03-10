Wanted: Man Known To Use Fake Aliases, Fraudulent Credit Cards In Area

State police are seeking the public’s assistance as they continue the hunt for a man wanted for making numerous fraudulent credit card charges at a local hardware store.

The New York State Police issued an alert on Wednesday regarding the whereabouts of Rhinebeck resident Robert Bari, who is wanted for charges of grand larceny and forgery following his arrest in 2016.

Police said that Bari was arrested for making numerous fraudulent credit card charges at a Dutchess County hardware store, and later failed to appear in court, prompting the Dutchess County Court to issue an alert for his arrest when he failed to appear for proceedings.

Bari is also known to use the alias of Dominick Provenzano and is wanted in multiple states for similar crimes.

The 39-year-old has been described by police as a 5-foot-10 white male weighing approximately 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, though investigators noted that "the identity Bari is currently using is unknown and his physical appearance may have been altered to avoid detection.

Anyone with information regarding Bari’s whereabouts have been asked to contact state police immediately by calling (845) 677-7300 or by emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

