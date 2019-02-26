Contact Us
date 2019-02-26

Police & Fire

Wallkill Correction Officer Caught Trying To Bring K2 Into Prison, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Travon Webb
Travon Webb Photo Credit: New York State Police

A state corrections officer has resigned after he was allegedly nabbed for attempting to bring synthetic marijuana or "K2" into a prison where he was employed.

Travon Webb, 30, of Ellenville, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 25, after it was discovered during a search of employees entering the Wall Kill Correctional Facility that he was attempting to bring in some 64 grams of K2, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

An additional search of Webb's personal vehicle yielded another 137 grams of the drug. At the time of his arrest, Webb was employed as a corrections officer at the facility located in the Town of Shawangunk.

He has since resigned from service, Nevel said.

Webb was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, prison contraband, and official misconduct of a public servant.

He was arraigned in the Town of Shawangunk Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail in lieu of bail.

Webb is scheduled to appear in court on March 18.

Ramapo Daily Voice

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

