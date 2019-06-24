Volunteer Firefighter, 22, Dies After Being Hit By Ambulance In Area

A young volunteer firefighter was killed Sunday when he was run over by an ambulance leaving on a call.

The accident took place just before 6 a.m., Sunday, June 23, when an ambulance leaving on a call ran over the 22-year-old man, officials said.

"Tragically, the Port Jervis Fire Department lost an exceptional, dedicated and hardworking young member of our department in a tragic accident on Sunday morning," the department said in a Facebook statement.

The firefighter, identified as Nick McKeon, was believed to have been sleeping in front of the bay door at the station located on Barcelow Street.

"The officers and members of the PJFD would like to express our deepest sympathy and offer our prayers and thoughts to his family, fellow firefighters, and friends," the Port Jervis Fire Department said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

