Violent Threat At School In Hudson Valley Leads To Student's Arrest

Authorities are keeping close watch over a middle school in the Hudson Valley after a reported threat of violence that led to an arrest of a juvenile student.

The threat was made in Putnam County at the George Fischer Middle School in Carmel around midnight on Thursday, March 23, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The incident caused the school to delay its opening by two hours and also prompted an investigation conducted by the Sheriff's Office.

One juvenile student was arrested in connection to the threat at 3 a.m. on Thursday, sheriff's deputies said, adding that they have been referred to Family Court because of their age.

The Sheriff's Office's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is still looking into the matter.

As authorities continue to look into the threat, additional law enforcement officers were deployed to the school in addition to the normal complement of school resource officers.

Patrol deputies will also be present at other schools throughout Putnam County for the rest of Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office said that there is no remaining danger for students and faculty members at the middle school. Nearby law enforcement agencies and the Department of Social Services have been provided information about the threat.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.