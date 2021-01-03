Video: Woman Alleges Excessive Force After Being Arrested In Hudson Valley

A 26-year-old woman is alleging that Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies used excessive force while arresting her outside a Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot earlier this week without cause.

Saugerties resident Shana Shaw was picking up food at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28 on Ulster Avenue when she was approached by members of the Sheriff’s Department, who sought to arrest her for driving with a suspended license and marijuana possession.

In video taken at the scene, Shaw can be heard shrieking and screaming as a deputy sought to remove her from her vehicle, alleging that her arm was being bent and that she was not resisting arrest.

Shaw struggled with the deputy until backup arrived, and the two were able to physically remove her from her car and get her to the ground in between two other vehicles, where she was handcuffed and taken into custody.

It is alleged that the deputy never asked Shaw for her driver’s license or vehicle registration before attempting to arrest her.

Shaw repeatedly shouted “you cannot legally arrest me in a parking lot,” and continued to struggle while she was on the ground while the deputies repeatedly instructed her to “stop resisting” before dragging her into their police vehicle while she yelled in protest.

Representatives for Shaw claim that she suffered a concussion, nerve damage in her wrist from the handcuffs, and bruises on her body. She was out of work for two days following the incident, and she said that she claims to file a lawsuit against Ulster County and the deputy for violating her civil rights.

Shaw was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license, marijuana possession, and resisting arrest. She was released and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office said that Shaw fought with deputies when they attempted to take her into custody, but offered no other comment. The preliminary investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.