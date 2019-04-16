Video: Ramapo Motorist Escapes After Fire Breaks Out When Tree, Power Lines Come Down On Car

A car caught fire in Ramapo and the driver was able to escape serious harm when a Mouse Trap-esque situation played out and a utility pole landed on the vehicle.

First responders were dispatched to a Union Road residence on Monday, April 15, when there was a report of a vehicle fire with a utility pole on fire.

Police said that a tree was downed by the high winds, taking down power lines that caused a utility pole to break, landing on the car and sparking the fire.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle before it went up in flames, but suffered neck and back injuries and was transported to Nyack Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Crews from the Spring Valley Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire and members of Orange and Rockland Utilities responded to the scene to restore power in the area.

