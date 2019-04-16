Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: New Public Places Exclusion Order Issued In Rockland Amid Measles Outbreak
Police & Fire

Video: Ramapo Motorist Escapes After Fire Breaks Out When Tree, Power Lines Come Down On Car

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A car caught fire in Ramapo, though the driver was able to escape serious harm.
A car caught fire in Ramapo, though the driver was able to escape serious harm. Video Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A car caught fire in Ramapo and the driver was able to escape serious harm when a Mouse Trap-esque situation played out and a utility pole landed on the vehicle.

First responders were dispatched to a Union Road residence on Monday, April 15, when there was a report of a vehicle fire with a utility pole on fire.

Police said that a tree was downed by the high winds, taking down power lines that caused a utility pole to break, landing on the car and sparking the fire.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle before it went up in flames, but suffered neck and back injuries and was transported to Nyack Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Crews from the Spring Valley Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire and members of Orange and Rockland Utilities responded to the scene to restore power in the area.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.