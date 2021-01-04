Video: Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Viral Arrest Video In Hudson Valley

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has released bodycam footage of an altercation after a 26-year-old woman alleged that deputies used excessive force while arresting her outside a Buffalo Wild Wings last week.

Saugerties resident Shana Shaw was picking up food at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28 on Ulster Avenue in Ulster when she was approached by members of the Sheriff’s Department, who sought to arrest her for driving with a suspended license after she allegedly cut him off without signaling.

In a video taken at the scene that quickly went viral, Shaw was seen shrieking and screaming as a deputy sought to remove her from her vehicle, alleging that her arm was being bent and that she was not resisting arrest.

Following the release of the cellphone footage, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office released new bodycam footage that includes the build-up to Shaw’s eventual arrest.

“I found it prudent to release the body camera footage of the event that occurred on December 28, 2020 in a parking lot in the Town of Ulster, as this event has already garnered community attention,” Sheriff Juan Figueroa said.

In the new footage, Shaw can be seen arguing that her license was no longer suspended before “being difficult” with the deputy, who sought to take her into custody before she retreated back to her vehicle.

Shaw struggled with the deputy until backup arrived, and the two were able to physically remove her from her car and get her to the ground in between two other vehicles, where she was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Representatives for Shaw claim that she suffered a concussion, nerve damage in her wrist from the handcuffs, and bruises on her body. She was out of work for two days following the incident, and she said that she claims to file a lawsuit against Ulster County and the deputy for violating her civil rights.

“They’re recording you,” Shaw shouted at the deputy, who responded, “that’s OK, I’m responding to,” while advising her that she was under arrest.

Shaw was ultimately arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license, marijuana possession, and resisting arrest. She was released and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

“Encounters with law enforcement can be unpredictable, and although this is not to say one way or the other that anyone is at fault, this will at least shed light on the event as it occurred in real time,” Figueroa stated.

“Like all technology, devices such as body cameras, cell phones and similar devices are machines with limitations. This complaint remains under investigation.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.