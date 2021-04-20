Vehicle Shot On Busy Hudson Valley Roadway

An 18-year-old who was target shooting on a busy area roadway allegedly hit a vehicle on the highway as it passed by has been arrested, according to police.

The incident took place on Friday, April 16, in Putnam County.

State Police received a complaint from a driver that while driving on State Route 22 in the town of Patterson heard three to four loud pops, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Upon returning home, the victim discovered damage that looked like bullet holes on the driver's side of the vehicle.

Bullets pulled from the vehicle. New York State Police

An investigation found the 18-year-old teen was target shooting with an unsafe “downrange” gun toward Route 22 when it hit the victim’s vehicle as it passed by, Hicks said.

The teen was arrested and charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Reckless endangerment

Prohibited use of a weapon

Illegal discharge of a weapon

The unidentified teen was arraigned before the town of Patterson Court and remanded to the Putnam County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 secure bond pending a future court date.

