Valley Cottage Man With BAC Three Times Legal Limit Charged After I-87 Crash, Police Say

A man from Valley Cottage is facing DWI charges after he hit another vehicle on I-87 while driving at three times the legal limit, police say.

New York State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on I-87 in South Nyack on Thursday, Feb. 21 around 4:45 p.m. The report stated that a Honda Odyssey hit a Toyota Camry from behind.

Police say the driver of the Honda, 57-year-old James Gronwoldt of Valley Cottage, was allegedly found to be intoxicated.

Gronwoldt was arrested, transported and processed at SP Tarrytown. After testing, police determined his blood alcohol content to be .26%. Gronwoldt was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, as well as vehicle and traffic violations.

Gronwoldt was released to a sober third party. He is scheduled to appear in the Village of South Nyack Court on Monday, March 4.

