UPDATE: Rescued Bergen Driver Loses Leg, Survives Fiery Crash On Palisades Interstate Parkway

A 52-year-old Bergen County driver lost a leg but survived a fiery crash Sunday night thanks to two good Samaritans and the Palisades Interstate Parkway police.

A passing NYPD captain and a security guard got the Demarest driver and her 29-year-old passenger, also of Demarest, out of the vehicle after it rolled on the northbound parkway between Exits 1 and 2 shortly before 11:30 p.m., Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Sgt. First Class Raymond Walter said.

The responding PIP police officers, Sgt. Martin Clancy and Officer Elizabeth Santos, applied a tourniquet to the driver, saving her life, after her leg was amputated in the crash, he said.

The passenger sustained minor injuries, Walter added.

Both victims were taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was notified and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence..

The northbound lanes were closed between the exits in Englewood Cliffs and Alpine as the wreckage was cleared and Palisades Interstate Parkway Police detectives investigated the crash.

Police from Tenafly, Englewood Cliffs and Fort Lee assisted with road closures.

The Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps and HUMC EMS also responded.

