UPDATE: Pedestrian, 55, Struck At NJ/NY Border Dies

A 55-year-old pedestrian who was struck Friday night at the Rockland County border in Montvale was later pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center, authorities said.

The victim was found in cardiac arrest, bleeding from a massive head injury, in the northbound lane of Chestnut Ridge Road a little more than 50 yards from the border, responders said.

She'd been struck in the southbound lane by a 2016 Chevy Malibu driven by a 63-year-old Garfield man shortly before 8:30 p.m., Montvale Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

Montvale police and Tri-Boro EMTs conducted CPR and rendered aid to the victim, whose identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

"She passed [Friday] night," Sanfilippo said early Saturday.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded along with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

A medical chopper was initially summoned but later cancelled in favor of ambulance transport.

