Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Route 17 Crash In Area
Police & Fire

Update: Deli Owner From Rockland Killed In Crash Involving Tree

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the crash scene on the Palisades Parkway in Stony Point where the large tree fell on the pickup truck. A look at the crash scene on the Palisades Parkway in Stony Point where the large tree fell on the pickup truck.
A look at the crash scene on the Palisades Parkway in Stony Point where the large tree fell on the pickup truck. Photo Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions
A look at the crash scene on the Palisades Parkway in Stony Point where the large tree fell on the pickup truck. A look at the crash scene on the Palisades Parkway in Stony Point where the large tree fell on the pickup truck.
A look at the crash scene on the Palisades Parkway in Stony Point where the large tree fell on the pickup truck. Photo Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions
A video from the crash scene.
A video from the crash scene. Video Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions
Palisades Parkway in Stony Point. Palisades Parkway in Stony Point.
Palisades Parkway in Stony Point. Photo Credit: Google Maps

This story has been updated.

The owner of a Hudson Valley deli was killed and another critically injured after a tree fell on a pickup truck, causing the hours-long closure of a busy roadway in the region.

The crash happened in Rockland County at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, June 19 on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point, between Route 210/Gate Hill Road (Exit 15) and Lake Welch Drive (Exit 16).

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound when a large tree fell from the east shoulder and struck the pickup truck.

A passenger in the vehicle, Orange County resident Anthony Apostolico, age 48, of Chester, died at the scene, said state police on Monday afternoon, June 20. 

Apostolico was the owner of Italian Food Center, a popular North Rockland deli, located on Route 9W in West Haverstraw.

The driver, Vincent A. Apostolico, age 20, of Chester, was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center and is listed in critical condition, police said. 

A second passenter, Elizabeth M. Apostolico, age 17, also of Chester, was transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of leg injuries.

The stretch of the parkway was closed northbound into the early evening hours Sunday.

The investigation into the crash in continuing.

For a video from the crash scene, click here.

State Police were assisted on the scene by the:

  • New York State Park Police, 
  • Stony Point Fire Department, 
  • Town of Highland EMS, 
  • Rockland County EMS, 
  • Hatzolah EMS.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.