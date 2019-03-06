Unsolved Mystery: 10-Year-Old Hudson Valley Homicide Still Being Probed

After 10 years, New York State Police continue to search for answers when it comes to the homicide of 39-year-old Sabrina Rasa, who was last seen alive on March 25, 2009 in Northern Westchester.

Rasa’s remains were found on Albany Post Road behind the Veteran Affairs Hospital in the town of Cortlandt two days later, on March 27, 2009.

Rasa was a lifelong resident of Peekskill, and authorities say she often visited the VA hospital in Montrose.

New York State Police have worked tirelessly and followed hundreds of leads since the start of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is urged to contact Investigator Jonathan Sanchez of SP Cortlandt at (914) 769-2600.

