Undercover Drug Trafficking Crackdown Nets Seven Arrests

Following a months-long undercover investigation into illicit heroin and crack cocaine sales in two Orange County municipalities, officials have released the identities of seven people arrested.

The investigation was conducted by the Port Jervis City Police Department in partnership with the Town of Deerpark Police, Orange County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group, Orange County District Attorney’s Office, New York State Police, and the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, said Port Jervis Police William J. Worden.

All of those arrested were either allegedly selling heroin, crack, or both in and around Port Jervis.

During the crackdown and arrests, police netted more than 250 decks of heroin, 31 grams of raw heroin, and 12 grams of crack cocaine.

Those arrested includes:

Keime Porter, 20, of Patterson, New Jersey, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession in fourth-degree, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Police recovered 300 bags of heroin and five grams of crack at the time of his arrest. He is being held on $15,000 bail.

Ilyanette Crespo, 26, of Port Jervis, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with four counts each criminal possession with intent to sell and criminal sale of a controlled substance. She is being held at the Orange County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Justin Paduani, 26, of Port Jervis, was charged Feb. 26 criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is being held at the Orange County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Omar Latimore, 35, of Port Jervis, was arrested on March 4 and charged with criminal possession of a control substance with intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police recovered 8 grams of crack cocaine at the time of his arrest. He is being held at the Orange County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Ralph Mann, 32, of Barryville, and Dawn Bohm, 33, of Port Jervis, were arrested March 6 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. They were caught with 47 decks of heroin. Both are being held at the Orange County Jail on $25,000 bail.

Jose Cruz, 37, of Port Jervis, was arrested on March 7 and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, criminally using drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was caught with 31.8 grams of raw heroin, 220 individual decks of pre-packaged heroin and packaging material. He is being held at the Orange County Jail on $50,000 bail.

“These arrests demonstrate a clear increase in the production and illicit trafficking of heroin being experienced over the past couple of months," said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

